The pass of Storm Isaias through Puerto Rico left in its wake several floods in San Juan, the island's capital, particularly in Martín Peña and Barrio Obrero in the Santurce sector. 17 people sought shelter.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz informed THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the municipality's seven shelters remain open amid rain forecasts for the rest of the day.
She assured that the flood that was reported early in some areas of Ocean Park has already started to diminish. She stated that both the pumps of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials) and the five located in the municipality are working.
“We are now taking two to Caño Martín Peña to get 16,000 gallons per minute. The problem is this: there is too much rain and the sea level has risen. The tube is below the water level and no matter how much you take out, it is not going to make a difference because it continues to rain," Cruz explained. "The sewers were cleaned yesterday, the rubble was collected three times."
The expectation is that the situation in Martín Peña and Barrio Obrero will improve starting at 11 a.m.
Currently, floods have been reported in these places in the capital, in addition to Stop 17 in Santurce, next to the YMCA building and some parts of Muñoz Rivera Avenue.
The mayor confirmed that there haven't been landslides reported. "There are personnel checking the San Juan field right now, but they have not reported anything to me," she said.
Cruz stressed the need to dredge pipes.
"This is water with human feces," she said. "The CDT (Diagnostic and Treatment Center) of San José is closed because the ravine is rising. The other CDTs are open. The La Perla dispensary is closed, you can go to the City Hall."
The City Hall, or Alcaldía, remains open and is operating as a shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.