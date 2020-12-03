San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz announced that several municipal properties will be handed over to non-profit organizations and community leaders, after the conclusion of the legal processes and the approval of the corresponding ordinances.
"Today we have a diversity of community entities that have raised their voices in places where the government has not been able or has not been effective in handling the situation. We have worked together so that the agenda of the Municipality is the agenda of the communities. One of the things that is important for us is knowing how to reinforce, day after day, that a different country is going to be built from our communities," Cruz said.
The transfer of structures and permits were formalized today with several community leaders. These are: the structure of the Casa Educativa (Educational House) located in Cantera, in favor of Consejo Vecinal Pro-Desarrollo de la Península de Cantera, Inc.
Meanwhile, the usufruct of the Wildlife Museum building was assigned to the Auditorium de Amor Kennedy, Inc, known as “El Comedor de la Kennedy," by chef Iván Clemente, who commented that he has a debt of $20,000 with the administration of the building in which his center is currently located, for the preparation and distribution of food.
“I had asked for six schools in Puerto Rico. They didn't give me a living room or a desk. She gives me the Museum and she gave it to me in full. What we are going to do there is work," said Clemente.
Likewise, Similarly, the transfer of the right of usufruct of three parks located in the Crown Hills urbanization, in favor of the Crown Hills Homeowners Association, corp.
Other transfers include: the 'La Milagrosa' school and church to the Río Piedras Development Trust, as well as the permit to enter, use and occupy the site, located on Ubarri Street in Río Piedras; and the permit for entry, use and occupation of the building on Vallejo Street, in the urban area of Río Piedras in favor of Estancia Corazón.
