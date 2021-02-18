San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero and designated Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado signed an agreement that includes the Capital City Council in the Municipal System for Investigation of Cases and Tracking of Contacts (SMRCRC, Spanish initials). In turn, the Municipality will receive an allocation of over $5.2 million for the creation of a COVID-19 investigation, monitoring and contact tracing system.
“San Juan is the municipality with the largest population and the highest positive cases identified. This signature represents our commitment to the health of the residents and citizens of the Capital City. We are the last municipality that joins the effort carried out by the government of Puerto Rico to control the pandemic and it is imperative that these people are registered, so that they can be followed up to prevent the spread of the virus," the mayor said.
Meanwhile, Mellado explained that the Municipal Tracing System is one of the agency's key factors. "San Juan has a high incidence of COVID-19 cases and it is important to be able to measure and have the statistics to achieve vaccination strategies, contact tracing and identify patients to isolate and treat them," he said.
"We are very satisfied with this collaborative agreement, which integrates the municipality of San Juan into the Municipal System for Investigation and Tracking of Contacts that we have established as part of the prevention and control strategies of COVID-19. The municipalities know their communities widely and have greater access to their citizens, which is why they are key pieces in this project. Their statistics on positive cases and contact tracing are of vital importance to nurture the central system, identify infections with greater urgency and facilitate decision-making in the medical care and treatment required by patients affected with this disease," the Health official stated.
He added: "the Municipality of San Juan, like the other municipalities, will have our greatest support to strengthen their case investigations, contact tracing and optimize their effectiveness."
As part of the agreement, the Municipality will establish a case investigation and contact tracing system, which will have five epidemiologists to provide statistics and analysis; health educators to guide the communities, as well as monitoring and follow-up with repeat tests. Likewise, these data will be connected to the bioportal of the Department of Health.
"San Juan is the main epicenter where Covid-19 cases occur and this is where you need to have all these tools and health professionals to respond responsibly to the pandemic," the mayor affirmed.
Romero urged citizens to comply with the executive orders decreed by the central government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. He also pointed to the Health Department's recommendations on mask use, disinfection, and physical distancing.
