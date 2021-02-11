The Municipality of San Juan will receive $20.8 million in Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the City Revitalization Program as part of a subrecipient agreement signed by Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo and Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez Rodríguez.
"These funds, which will be administered by the Municipal Housing Department, represent a substantial economic impact for the development of the capital city. We are putting action where the word is. We will begin immediately with the works that will improve the quality of life of all San Juan residents. Our people need and deserve a safe infrastructure, but above all, a city that responds to their needs," Romero asserted.
The mayor underscored in a missive that achieving this agreement within 30 days of taking office as mayor of the Capital is a "privilege that he assumes with responsibility."
"We are facing an economic and structural situation that needs a lot of effort and without a doubt, this is the beginning to rehabilitate areas that for years have been forgotten," he added.
Moreover, Rodríguez stated that it is vital for his agency that the reconstruction funds are used to lift the communities distressed by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which made rainfall in 2017.
"The City Revitalization Program is a great tool for our municipalities to support them in this process and provides an important budget for the restoration of infrastructure in urban areas," the secretary affirmed.
These funds will be delivered in three rounds, as established in the agreement for the City Revitalization Program, which promotes the rehabilitation of urban areas for the social and economic improvement of local communities. The disbursement of $4,167,218.84 was approved in this first round for pre-construction works.
Romero thanked the State Housing Department and its secretary for establishing the agreements to raise the funds given the fiscal situation affecting the Municipality of San Juan.
