Last Sunday, just over a week before the Nov. 3 general elections, the five mayoral candidates for San Juan faced off in a unique, historic, and intense debate, where they presented their proposals to transform Puerto Rico's capital in infrastructure, economic development, health, and safety.
Rossana López, of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP); Miguel Romero, New Progressive Party (NPP); Adrián González, Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP); Manuel Natal, Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), and Nelson Rosario -Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project)- participated in the Great Debate of San Juan, broadcast by Wapa TV (Channel 4) in collaboration with NotiUno 630 and El Vocero, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL's sister publication.
In the first segment, the candidates discussed economic development and infrastructure. For instance, Romero said that the permitting process in the Capital City must be transformed to increase municipal revenues. The senator also needed to be willing to prepare a fiscal plan -if the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) requests it-, but ensuring that it does not leave the municipality without the human resources necessary to offer essential services.
"San Juan is the municipality with the greatest attributes, the greatest strengths... 25 percent of all businesses in Puerto Rico are in our Capital City... We have to strengthen our municipality. Our municipality has just received over $20 million to invest in the City Revitalization Program," Romero added.
Pressed by journalists on whether he would abide by the FOMB and issue budget cuts in a fiscal plan, he responded: "we can prepare a fiscal plan. Now, the fiscal plan cannot leave the municipality of San Juan without the human resources, without the resources to provide essential services. In that sense, we have the potential first to revitalize the economy, so that the next few years over $2 billion will enter our economy."
González took the opportunity to lambast the pro-statehood candidate. Asked if he would seek more federal funds or aim to break off with that resource, he answered: "first of all, I will answer that question, something that has shined by its absence today."
"That figure that we are talking about, $116 million (received by the municipality) is only a quarter of the municipality's income. So, Puerto Ricans, men and women from San Juan, contribute four times to the budget of the city what the federal government contributes. And we are going to be honest, he (Romero) is going to obey the Board, he will make the fiscal plan and says that the San Juan people are not going to pay the consequences and in the end, as has happened in all the legislation, that they have said the same thing from the Capitol, they will end up cracking and will end up paying attention to the Board," González denounced.
Moreover, Natal indicated that his San Juan Model project aims to address all issues related to roads, parks, green spaces, and disused or abandoned properties during his first 100 days in charge. He indicated that with the $627 million budget, he understands that he can provide the essential services that the people of San Juan deserve while achieving economic development by addressing the issue of permits.
Meanwhile, López affirmed that San Juan must eliminate the inventory tax to "completely" extend economic development in the capital. "This would add more revenues to the municipality, so there would be over $25 million entering in San Juan and that would be made thanks to reimbursements," she stated.
