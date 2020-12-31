After serving two terms, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz announced her resignation, effective tonight, January 31.
"Today at 11:59 p.m. I will resign my position as the mayor of San Juan. Esperanza Ruiz shall serve during the next week as interim mayor," Cruz revealed at a press conference in the Luis Muñoz Marín Park's Pavilion. "My request for this country is for the majority of us to unite to defeat the obsessive thirst of the few to have more at our expense."
"I leave with my head up high, knowing that we gave the country an example of alliances that worked, that we will hand over the next administration a health system that works for all, an education system that now works for all, a municipality where culture and sports are a tool of economic development," she added.
Asked why she would resign just one week before Miguel Romero assumes leadership in City Hall, Cruz said that she does not recognize Romero's victory over alleged "inconsistencies" in the ballot scrutiny process at times when a winner has not been certified. "I have not received an invitation [to the inauguration], nor would I go because I do not recognize Senator Miguel Romero's legitimacy in office," she said.
However, the latest report by the State Election Commission (CEE) in its general elections scrutiny website places Romero, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), at the forefront with 36.58 percent of votes, with 99.82 percent of ballots recounted.
Cruz said that she will offer seminars at the Mount Holyoke University in South Hadley, Massachusetts, a women's only institution. She also intends to write a book and collaborate with other Boston-based universities.
"I also signed a contract with the Mayor's Association to lobby on behalf of the associate mayors in the U.S. Congress," she added.
After serving one term in the P.R. House of Representatives, Cruz ran for mayor in 2012, challenging then-incumbent Jorge Santini, of the NPP, who was in power for 12 years.
This term, Cruz ran for governor, but suffered a staggering defeat at the Popular Democratic Party's primaries, landing third place.
