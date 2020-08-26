San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz confirmed that she is considering joining the political campaign of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris against U.S. President Donald Trump.
Her statements were issued after she fell behind in third place in the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the gubernatorial race, where Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri secured the nomination and Sen. Eduardo Bhatia followed in second place.
"There have been some conversations about how, remotely, I can collaborate with both (Biden and Harris). I have always said, there are 5 million Puerto Ricans in the U.S. [mainland]; what happens in the United States affects Puerto Rico," she said at a radio interview (WKAQ 580).
The mayor also revealed that she has received several job offers from entities in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.
Asked over her plans for January, by which she will have finished her term as the mayor of the island's capital, Cruz said that "life will dictate that." However, she assured, "I will never stop fighting for Puerto Rico."
"I will keep defending the University of Puerto Rico, defending pensions, keep saying that the middle class needs to be strengthened by raising the minimum wage, keep saying that we need to protect our natural resources," she stated.
Despite lagging behind Delgado an Bhatia with less than 14 percent of votes, Cruz said she has moved on from her defeat.
"The Popular [Democratic] Party had three options, and it chose one of those options. i don't get stuck in the past," she underscored.
Regarding the general elections in November, the mayor declined to say emphatically that she will vote for Delgado Altieri, although she assured she will vote for the PDP. Regarding the race for the mayorship of San Juan, she said she hopes people will not vote for "the architect of Act 7," Miguel Romero.
