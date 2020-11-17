A greater police presence, fines on tourists, and controlled access to La Placita in Santurce are some of the measures that San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz will implement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico's capital city.
At a press conference, the mayor announced that, starting Thursday, a perimeter will be established in La Placita, including the closure of taxiways from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. from Thursday to Sunday, as is already done in Old San Juan.
"We have oriented citizens, we have oriented tourists. But as we've seen from photos this weekend, not everyone is necessarily as responsible as they should be. When you are endangering your life, you are endangering everyone's lives," Cruz said.
Among the new measures against COVID-19, the mayor announced that a system will alert people in the area at 9:00 p.m. that the curfew comes into effect at 10:00 p.m.
"We are going to explain to businesses that they cannot close at 10:00 p.m., because at that time they have to be at home. Employees leaving after 10:00 p.m. he will be fined ... There will be no further guidance," Cruz said.
The municipal fine for those who are on the streets of San Juan after 10:00 p.m. will be $100. They will also be fined $100 under the executive order signed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
"We ask our merchants to close between 9:00 to 9:30 p.m. so that your employees can leave, because we are going to fine them. There will be no guidance, we have been guiding [you] for eight months. It's enough," Cruz added.
Regarding Tourists
"What are we going to do about the irresponsible tourists?," the mayor asked. She told travelers that if they are going to behave irresponsibly or refuse to wear a mask, then they should not visit San Juan.
She anticipated that the Municipal Assembly will legislate to impose a $100 fine on tourists who do not comply with the mandatory mask use. They will have to pay this deposit immediately.
"For the first week of December, we hope to have this fine in force, which will be imposed on all those who make the mistake of not wearing a mask. People living in Puerto Rico will be exempted. It will be paid electronically, so there should be no problem in complying," Cruz said.
The measure is taken to prevent tourists from returning to their original destinations without complying with the fines imposed.
The mayor added that a new municipal ordinance will provide for the mandatory use of a mask at all times outside in San Juan, until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) "say that the pandemic is over."
