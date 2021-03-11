San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced today that the cleaning and recovery operations that have been carried out in the Capital will be extended until April of this year in order to minimize the accumulation of waste.
Romero updated the work carried out by the municipality and detailed that over 7,000 tons of rubble have already been collected, through the elimination of clandestine landfills, removal of scrap metal, cleaning of communities, parks, recreational facilities in addition to the collection of abandoned vehicles and scrap metal.
The recovery work that will be expanded includes resurfacing and repairing municipal roads, lighting work in public areas, signs and rehabilitation of abandoned green areas.
"There is still a lot to complete, which is why we are extending the massive recovery operations efforts that began last January when I took office as mayor until at least April. I am very grateful for the work and effort carried out by our municipal employees of Operations and Ornato. Our team is focused on recovering our Capital and keeping it in optimal conditions for the enjoyment of its residents and visitors," Romero said.
The mayor indicated that, “to date, 7,600 tons of debris have been collected in 482 sectors and routes within the 1,673 trips that were carried out. Also, in 3 massive scrap metal collection operations, our Municipal Police, together with the Operations team and Ornato, have collected 220 units of junk vehicles from our streets."
As part of the recovery efforts in the Capital City, the repair of over 35 sewers in different communities was reported and that more than 100 storm sewers have been maintained.
The mayor also explained that the Municipality has carried out resurfacing work on four main roads in San Juan — De Diego Ave. and Southeast 9, Southeast 54, and Southeast 52 Streets — with the deposit of 1,200 tons of pavement. Similarly, 125 municipal road signs were placed, 900 linear feet of sidewalks, curbs and curbs were repaired; and 2,800 linear feet of canals and streams were cleared. In addition, in terms of green areas, 37 roads, municipal streets and avenues, 61 parks have been updated; and the four municipal cemeteries.
"The revitalization and optimization efforts will continue, the neglect that we suffered in the past years was more than evident. We invite San Juan residents to make good use of our green and recreational areas and we urge them to defend their capital and support our work by keeping the surroundings clean and in good condition. Caring for San Juan is everyone's responsibility," he affirmed.
