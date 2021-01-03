Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), Puerto Rico's resident commissioner in the U.S. mainland, was sworn in on January 3, 2021, for her second term in the U.S. Congress.
González, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP) and chairwoman of the Puerto Rico Republican Party, had her swearing-in ceremony for the 117th Congress in a virtual event.
"I'm humbly honored to serve the people of Puerto Rico for another term as their representative in Congress," the official stated on her official Twitter account, along with a link to the event.
Today at 11am I invite you to join me on this special day, my swearing-in ceremony for the 117th Congress on a virtual event that will be transmitted on my social media accounts.I'm humbly honored to serve the people of 🇵🇷 for another term as their representative in Congress.❤️ pic.twitter.com/wpRUFR42lo— Jenniffer González (@RepJenniffer) January 3, 2021
González won her reelection bid at the Nov. 3 general elections with 408,273 votes, or 40.85 percent, according to the State Election Commission's website.
