Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González urged the secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Sonny Perdue, to include more local produce in the approved funds to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to consider the recent blow to Puerto Rico farmers caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The missive, issued on Friday, July 31, is part of the González's efforts to include local produce currently not listed in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
"I am pleased that USDA has recently expanded eligibility for specialty crops and producers of pineapples, guavas, coconuts, patch, among others, who can now benefit from this important program. However, there are additional crops that are currently not eligible for direct assistance, which remains a source of frustration among growers in Puerto Rico," she explained.
These crops include plantains, bananas, coffee, sweet peppers, yam, yucca, taro, and malanga (cocoyam).
The CFAP provides financial assistance to farmers who have been affected by the pandemic. Among the damages sustained and considered by the program is the price reduction of 5 percent or more due to the loss of demand, additional costs for interruptions in marketing and sales, costs for disposing of surplus crops, among others.
In its entirety, the program has two components: direct assistance that has $16 billion in funds for affected farmers; and $3 billion for food distribution to the public through food banks and other nonprofit organizations.
Farmers who produce traditional and non-traditional crops, milk producers, ranchers, and farmers who supply local distribution chains and have noticed price reductions related to the pandemic are eligible.
For example, farmers who supply family markets, restaurants, and schools and have been unable to reach these markets or customers as a result of COVID-19 and social distancing measures, such as curfews. It also includes farmers who have had to dispose of their crops because they could not sell them due to closings or slow sales during the pandemic.
To be eligible, the farmer must have a completed CFAP application and submit to FSA by August 28, which is the deadline. The telephone number of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Puerto Rico is (787) 294-1613.
The application is available on the USDA portal for the CFAP program: www.farmers.gov/cfap, and for more details on the products included visit https://www.farmers.gov/cfap/specialty.
Payments under the program are limited to $250,000 per person or per legal entity, with limited exceptions.
