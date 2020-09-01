Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González announced on Tuesday a new allocation of federal funds of $4,984,074 under the CARES Act provided by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to address the emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Under the EDA's CARES Act Recovery Assistance program, the municipality of Caguas will receive $547,705 for administrative expenses to address the economic development needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the pandemic.
The CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, grants the EDA $1.5 billion for economic development aid programs as resources for communities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.
Caguas will also receive $3,151,293 from the FTA Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula, to support operational, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Covered expenses may include driver salaries, fuel, security guard salaries, consultant salaries, supplies, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies.
Under that same program, the municipality of Vega Baja will receive $1,285,076.
Transit agencies were assigned $25 billion under the CARES Act in response to the pandemic.
To date, Puerto Rico has received roughly $10,301,366,012.75 in federal funds to mitigate the effects of the virus. The resident commissioner has advocated and managed federal funds and resources to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus in the different industries and sectors on the island, and also in the communities.
These funds do not include those awarded under the temporary unemployment benefits program, known as Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
