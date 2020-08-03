The president of the Irrigation & Electrical Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym), Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, reacted this afternoon to the resignation of José Ortiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa).
"José Ortiz's resignation is not a cause for celebration because the suffering that the people of Puerto Rico have endured over his misguided decisions does not cause us joy, on the contrary. What the resignation of an incapable, inept, incompetent, reckless, and lying executive director does cause is the opportunity to rethink again what [Prepa] do we want and what transformation, under the public model, the people of Puerto Rico deserve," he explained.
Figueroa Jaramillo opined that there is a need to reevaluate the decisions made under Ortiz, arguing that some contracts were made that affect consumers.
“José Ortiz leaves, but he left multimillion-dollar contracts signed that affect us as consumers. Those contracts must be reassessed. The pruning contract, for example, which put the maintenance of the electrical lines in private hands and which, according to all indications, was the cause of the blackout last Tuesday. Another millionaire contract signed by the now former executive director to be eliminated is the contract awarded to Luma Energy that will raise our bills as early as December. These nefarious contracts that José Ortiz signed must also go with him," he said.
The Utier president stated that the new executive director of the public utility must place the interests of residents before financial interests.
"Whoever comes to direct Prepa must always put ahead the welfare of Prepa clients who deserve a first-class electricity system, and not the economic interests of a few," he denounced.
Meanwhile, the consumer representative before Prepa's Governing Board, Tomás Torres Placa, said, "ever since we have occupied the chair of the consumer representative on the Prepa Governing Board, in March 2019, we have been critical of the lack of firm and forceful actions in the process of transforming Puerto Rico's electricity system. ”
“Today, we are announced of the resignation of Prepa's executive director. The transformation of Puerto Rico's electricity system goes beyond the permanence or resignation of the executive director. The transformation of Prepa requires firm and forceful actions in favor of the consumer to develop a reliable and resilient electrical system in accordance with the New Energy Policy of Puerto Rico, Act 17 of 2019," Torres placa added.
Moreover, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said she had a meeting with Prepa's Governing Board on Sunday, August 2 - one day before the latter presented his resignation - in which she reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the public utility's response to multiple power outages, particularly with hurricane season in place until November.
"We had a meeting yesterday with the Prepa's Governing Board, sharing concern over the response to reestablish electric energy service," she said.
After the passing of Tropical Storm Isaias last Wednesday night, nearly 30 percent of Prepa's clients lost energy services, with service reestablished to most clients by Friday. However, the corporation has faced ongoing outages even under normal weather conditions, prompting members of the public to question if it is ready for a large-scale natural disaster, such as Hurricane Maria, which left most of the island without power for months.
