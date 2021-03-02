Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), Puerto Rico's resident commissioner in Congress, urged U.S. President Joe Biden to drop the case challenging the eligibility of Puerto Rico residents to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The congresswoman affirmed in a missive that the exclusion of Puerto Ricans, who are U.S. citizens, from the SSI and other federal programs is "unjust and unjustified," and affects vulnerable communities.

She issued her statement after the U.S. Supreme Court reported that it would evaluate the petition from the federal Department of Justice (DOJ), which asked the Supreme Court to reverse the decisions of the judge of the Federal Court on the island, Gustavo Gelpí, and of the First Circuit of Appeals with headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

They determined that Luis Vaello Madero, a former New York resident who settled in the municipality of Loíza, did not have to return $28,000 to Social Security for not having reported that he had moved to Puerto Rico, where SSI benefits are not received.

González observed that on January 28, she presented the H.R. 537, which would extend the SSI program to U.S. territories.

"The vulnerable Americans living in the territories are no less deserving of our help than those vulnerable Americans living in the States and DC," she tweeted. "I ask my colleagues in Congress to do right and pass HR537. It is a matter of justice and fairness; it is a matter of who we are as Americans."