At the first meeting between Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and the legislative leadership, House Speaker Rafael Hernández affirmed that he does not favor the allocation of funds or the election to choose the members of the Equality Committee.
"On the electoral issue, he was willing to sit down seriously for us to see him and neither side is going to run to court. Of course, we will attend to it calmly. But with these other measures (of the Equality Commitee), there is no way that we will reach a meeting point and we will end up in court," Hernández said.
He added: "there is no doubt because he cannot give in to his aspiration and we cannot give in to an aspiration without the Popular [Democratic] Party be given participation in this matter."
The laws that sparked this disagreement are: the law that created the Equality Committee, approved in 2017; Act 165, which seeks to amend the previous law and establish the government's public policy to request statehood from the U.S. Congress, and Act 167, which empowers the State Elections Commission (CEE, Spanish acronym) to hold an election to select the special delegates that would go to Congress to request statehood for the island.
"They don't give unilateral participation. They create a commission of delegates, deputy senators with public funds, statesmen, who all have to know English and that excludes 70 percent of citizens," Hernández opined.
Pierluisi is a member of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP) and made the island's status an integral part of his campaign. Hernández, on the other hand, belongs to the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), which is traditionally pro-Commonwealth but has recently felt ripples over clashing ideologies within the party regarding Puerto Rico's political relation with the United States.
