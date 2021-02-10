In compliance with the date set for submitting comments on the proposed regulation on the Foreign Tax Credit, under the provisions of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea asked the U.S. Treasury to clarify whether the proposed new regulation alters the scope of said accreditation, which would greatly impact the island's collections.
In a document addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and to the Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy, Mark J. Mazur, Parés highlights that Act No. 154, of Oct. 25, 2010, is the main source of Puerto Rico tax collections, representing more than 20 percent of the General Fund income and 50 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.
"On behalf of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, we submitted formal recommendations to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, establishing first that Puerto Rico should not be included in the changes that are being worked on because we are American citizens and a territory of the United States," he stated.
Parés proposed that the proposed regulation be amended to include an exception (carve-out), regarding the attribution of income of a resident of Puerto Rico, so that they comply with certain jurisdictional requirements proposed in said regulation .
Moreover, the secretary requested that, if the accreditation of these contributions is affected at the federal level, they grant the Government of Puerto Rico a transition period of three years, given the impact on the economy that may cause the reduction or elimination of the tax on the foreign corporations, contained in Act 154.
"The transition period that we are requesting would allow the local government to model a new tax that generates sufficient income to replace Act 154 and at the same time avoid the instability that an abrupt change can generate in the economy, the possible exodus of companies and a increase in unemployment," he added.
In the comments submitted to the U.S. Treasury, Parés requested that IRS Notice 2011-29, concerning the accreditation of the tax paid by foreign corporations in Puerto Rico under Act 154, continue in force until the end of the third taxable year that begins on the date of issuance of the final regulation.
Gov. Pierluisi and Parés have worked as a team, looking for alternatives to the tax changes that could occur. The secretary of the local Treasury Department, known as Hacienda, has held talks since last September with the Tax Policy area of the federal Treasury, highlighting the implications for the island's economic activity. This exchange of information allowed the government of Puerto Rico to submit recommendations before the final proposed regulations are approved.
"We remain optimistic that the deal for Puerto Rico is the most appropriate. Meanwhile, we also continue conversations with taxpayers that may be affected, to seek solutions that meet all the interests involved in this transition," Parés affirmed.
Read the letter to Secretary Yellen:
