Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea revealed that the island has kicked off this year’s tax cycle, having already received 117,081 Individual Income Tax Returns for 2020. Of these, 32,916 have already been refunded, for a total of $22.8 million.
“I think this is the first time that the Department of the Treasury (Hacienda) has such a large number in terms of the number of returns not only filed but already processed and refunded; having that money where it needs to be, which is in people’s pockets and not necessarily in the coffers of the Treasury Department,” Parés stated at a press conference.
According to the secretary, this year’s tax cycle is “pro-taxpayer” because of its several tax benefits. As informed, individuals will benefit from an additional 3 percent discount in the tax rate. Combined with the 5 percent decrease applied to the 2019 tax return, this represents a total 8 percent discount for taxpayers in the current cycle.
Moreover, salaried individuals whose personal incomes do not exceed $42,000 are eligible for the credit for work, ranging from $300 to $2,000.
“The amount will depend on how much income that person generated and how many dependents they have. The lower the income and the higher the number of dependents,” the higher the credit to be disbursed, he explained.
Likewise, university students who are either dependents or taxpayers themselves and are in their first four years of college have the opportunity to receive the American Opportunity Credit of up to $1,000 per year. Because this applies retroactively since the 2017 tax return, they may receive up to $3,000 in total.
Concerning delayed refunds from the previous cycle, the official said that there are roughly “1,500 refunds pending for the Treasury’s approval. The last corresponding test is already being carried out to issue them.”
Retroactive Economic Stimulus
Parés said that this year’s tax return includes the option to claim the COVID-19 economic stimulus payments of $1,200 and $600 as refundable credits, using Schedule B3 of the return, to claim both payments or incomplete payments.
Hacienda will send a notification via email to taxpayers who still haven’t received one or neither of these payments, called Model SC 6174 - Notice of Additional Federal Economic Impact.
“This communication certifies the payments that each citizen has received, as recorded in our records and will be needed by eligible citizens, to complete the claim through Schedule B3, Economic Impact Payment, which must be submitted with the [tax] return,” the official informed.
If, for example, the taxpayer’s demographics changed because of the inclusion of a new dependent, they may request the $600 dependent aid from the first CARES Act, and the $500 in the second economic stimulus act, retroactively.
Meanwhile, Parés underscored that individuals must report all government-issued payments received throughout the year. This includes the $600 and $1,200 economic relief for individuals, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), among others. However, he clarified that these are not subject to taxes.
Deadline to File Tax Return
The Individual Income Tax Return for 2020 must be filed online on or before April 15, using a program certified by the Treasury Department, available on www.hacienda.pr.gov, and through active Tax Return Specialists, found on the SURI website under “Services.” The list of specialists includes more than 3,000 contacts islandwide. Individuals may also file their tax returns directly on their SURI taxpayer accounts.
Asked if, like last year, the period to file the tax return would be extended, Parés affirmed that if the federal government comes through with the next economic relief bill —which would provide direct payments of $1,400 for most Americans and Puerto Ricans— Hacienda’s work plans may need to be altered “and it definitely puts us in an almost inevitable position in which we will probably have to use that power delegated by the Legislative Assembly.”
Taxpayers who haven’t filed the tax return after April 15 can request an automatic extension online through SURI with the SC2644 Form. The extension request only extends the term to file the Individual Return, not the time to pay any outstanding balance that may arise with said return.
