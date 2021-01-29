In just over a week, the Department of the Treasury, known as Hacienda, achieved the disbursement of over $960 million of the $600 economic incentive that was approved by the U.S. Congress to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus, which so far has benefited 1,062,827 Puerto Rican families.
Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea, indicated that the Economic Impact Payment began to be disbursed last Wednesday and that about 200,000 daily payments are being processed. He also emphasized that they estimate that they will complete the disbursement of the $1.7 billion approved for the Island before February 15. The program will benefit 2.8 million residents.
"In just eight days the Treasury has disbursed $ 960,217,450. We are already halfway there. More than half of the taxpayers who were found eligible for the aid have received their payments. We hope to complete all disbursements before the next tax cycle," Parés.
The head of the agency also explained that the first payments that were issued were only by direct deposit. In response to complaints from taxpayers claiming to have received only part of the $600, Parés indicated that it is due to the way in which banking institutions process transactions.
"We are not concerned with the way banks present and process transactions. They must wait for the bank to reconcile and make adjustments -which can take up to two days- for the $600 to be fully reflected," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.