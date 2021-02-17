Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that, to date, $1,445,532,770 in federal stimulus have been disbursed to 1,752,427 since the second round began on the island last January.
“We are close to concluding with the disbursement schedule for the second round of the $600 Economic Impact Payment with the sending of more than 95 percent of the payments in an agile, direct manner and in the projected period of time. It is important that people who have not yet corrected their bank account number, do so as soon as possible, because the deposits in these cases will continue during the remaining days of this week," said the secretary.
He added that, although this second federal incentive has been distributed with the "greatest possible diligence," at this final stage there is still an inventory of 30,525 unfilled deposits because they were rejected by the banks. These citizens must have received a message with the steps to follow to verify their account numbers in the link enabled in SURI and correct them so that the disbursements can be processed in the next few days.
Parés also indicated that 135,708 checks have been produced, of which the vast majority have already sent and others are pending to go out this week.
Moreover, he highlighted that another 44,000 people who received the payment of $1,200, according to their 2018 payroll, have not received the second aid. "That group has not received the $600 check because they did not file the 2019 return. In this final stage of aid distribution, the recommendation is to file the 2020 return and claim it as a refundable credit," he said.
At the end of the disbursement period this week, citizens able to receive the aid, which are still waiting, must claim it as a refundable credit on the Income Tax Return for the year 2020, which will be available the last week of February.
“This last swing is for everyone who has to reconcile stimulus payments, including non-filers. The 2020 Income Tax form contains Schedule B3 Individual, where you can indicate the payments you did not receive, those you received incomplete and changes in your family composition, among others, that enable you to receive the money," Parés added.
He stressed that citizens must be rigorous when reporting their data and verify carefully before submitting them to prevent aid from continuing to fall behind. He recommended that they write the information exactly as it appears on the Social Security Administration cards.
Schedule B3 Individual is available on the Department's page: www.hacienda.pr.gov, section of Returns, Forms and Schedules (Income Tax).
The head of the Treasury pointed out that in addition to the Schedule to claim the payments in this tax cycle called pro-taxpayer, there are other credits available such as the American Opportunity, for students at post-secondary level, the Credit for Work and Schedule B-4, for employers who retained employees during government-determined compulsory closings. In addition, an additional 3 percent reduction in tax liability or in the corresponding amount will be available to all individuals.
Regarding the possibility of postponing the filing date of the 2020 form, he said that at the moment the date of April 15 is maintained in the work plan. "In the event that additional financial aid is legislated in Congress, it would be a factor that would lead us to evaluate the possibility of postponing the date," he declared.
He urged citizens who have a particular situation and have not yet received their help to write through the Assistance link in Suri and to find out about past digital programs, available on the YouTube channel: Hacienda Puerto Rico.
