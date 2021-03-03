Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea announced a plan to crack down on tax fraud on the island, through “tax audit and investigation strategies” by the Tax Audit Bureau of the Internal Revenue Area and the Intelligence and Tax Fraud Area.
The initiative will focus on taxable year 2021 and subsequent years, aimed at certain tax matters that include tax-incentive decree holders under Act 22, “influencers” and the motor vehicle industry.
While official figures are not available, tax fraud is widely believed to be a problem on the island.
The tax audits and investigations will work with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which will share with the local Treasury Department, known as Hacienda, reported tax information on taxpayers residing in Puerto Rico. In the process, Hacienda will collaborate with the federal agency with the necessary documentation to comply with the work plans established in the compliance campaign related to tax exemption decrees under Act 22 of 2012.
Likewise, Hacienda will share with the Department of Labor and Human Resources information on cases where it is suspected there were illegal payments under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).
“A few days into the 2020 tax cycle, I remind all taxpayers that they must faithfully comply with their tax responsibility. We have implemented additional strategies aimed at compliance, which include the development of audit and investigation processes on the tax responsibilities of specific sectors, as established by the Internal Revenue Code, aimed at six tax matters. It is a comprehensive control plan, in which we will collaborate with both the IRS and the Department of Labor,” the secretary explained.
He advanced that in order to determine the “correction” of any return or statement, Hacienda personnel will - directly or by electronic means - examine books, papers, records and/or memoranda pertaining to the issues under investigation, and may require the appearance of the person involved or pertinent manager to clarify any inconsistencies that may arise in the process.
“I encourage noncompliants to knock on the department’s doors before we knock on theirs. We will continue with the orientation campaign on the provisions of the Internal Revenue Code over the next few months, and once the return filing period is over, we will begin with the corresponding interventions,” Parés warned.
Six Key Areas
As established in the Internal Revenue Information Bulletin 21-02, Hacienda has determined that the audit and investigation processes to be carried out will be focused on the following six tax issues:
- Compliance of entities and individuals with the requirements established in the tax exemption decrees granted under the different incentive laws and the tax code, including, but not limited to, decrees issued under Act 22-2012.
- Compliance with the declaration and payment of motor vehicle taxes.
- Compliance with the declaration and payment of taxes on crude oil, partially processed products and finished products derived from oil and any other mixture of hydrocarbons.
- Compliance with the collection and deposit of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym), in sales made through electronic means, including, but not limited to, internet sales.
- Compliance with the payment of income tax and with the requirement to report payments for advertisements paid to people who use digital media or platforms, including, but not limited to “influencers,” as well as compliance with the reporting and payment of contribution on income on prizes known as “giveaways” and similar compensation received through participations in online media or platforms.
- Compliance with the reporting and withholding requirements applicable to companies engaged in the construction industry, including foreign companies.
“On the other hand, I am informing the people who decide not to file tax returns or declarations, that the Secretary will proceed to prepare and send said returns or the official declarations, using the tax information available in the system and any other information that may be obtained through testimony, or in some other way,” Parés underscored.
Moreover, he recalled that any taxpayer who understands that they have a tax exposure under any of the aforementioned matters and voluntarily files a disclosure with Hacienda, before being notified that they will be subject to an audit or investigation, must refer himself/herself to the Office of Voluntary Disclosure of the Fiscal Audit Bureau.
Any information that a person possesses and wishes to share confidentially with Hacienda related to non-compliance with any of the aforementioned tax matters, can be sent through SURI Confidencia, on the Treasury’s website, using the link https://suri.hacienda.pr.gov.
For additional information related to the provisions of the Internal Revenue Information Bulletin 21-02, individuals can send a message through their respective SURI accounts.
