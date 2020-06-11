Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced today, June 11, that the new Executive Order that will come into effect in June 16 will allow multiple businesses to reopen with strict sanitation and social distancing protocols, as well as reducing the curfew.
At a press conference held in the Caribbean Cinemas venue in The Outlets at Montehiedra, and after receiving complaints and recommendations from the private sector, Vázquez indicated that businesses will be authorized to open every day of the week—eliminating the present ban on Sundays.
The businesses that will theretofore be allowed to resume operations are: spas, beauty shops, professional services offices, publicity agencies, therapy centers, museums, gyms, and movie theaters.
Moreover, the new Executive Order will eliminate the current lockdown that prohibits people from leaving their homes. The new curfew will start at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.; currently, the stay-at-home orders are enacted from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Meanwhile, the 25 percent capacity limit imposed on restaurants will be increased to 50 percent.
Presently, beaches and rivers are open only to exercise, but residents and visitors will be able to visit these spots freely, avoiding large group gatherings.
Individual sports activities will be permissible and the Department of Sports and Recreation will issue a circular letter with more details.
Regarding tourism, the governor affirmed that Puerto Rico "cannot be left behind" while other countries reactivate this sector. People will be able to rent tourism equipment and do inside tourism, while airports will continue taking visitors' temperature as the sector gradually reopens. Other specific details where not discussed.
Venues will reopen in two phases. The first phase, starting June 16, will allow open-space activities, maintaining social distancing measures. The second phase, starting July 1, will allow for concerts and other events following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Daycare centers must start preparing their reopening and sanitation plans on June 16 and may open their doors at July 1. The Puerto Rico Department of Family Affairs will eventually issue the guidelines for these purposes. Education centers at all levels may restart in-classroom sessions next semester.
This new phase to reactivate the economy will last two weeks.
Although most sectors will resume their operations, with space restrictions, the governor warned that if residents or businesses did not uphold safety measures she would rescind these liberties.
