Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli Hernández has joined a coalition of Justice secretaries from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories in a $573 million settlement.
This settlement features investigations against the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, in connection with its work promoting drugs and medications to benefit from the opioid epidemic.
As part of the agreement, Puerto Rico will receive $4.3 million, after the payment of costs, which will be used to alleviate the problems caused by opioid abuse.
This is the first agreement that results in a substantial payment to states to address the epidemic.
The lawsuit that was filed details how McKinsey advised Purdue to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using targeted messages for physicians to prescribe OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions. to deliver high dose prescriptions.
The opioid epidemic has caused considerable damage to individuals and communities in Puerto Rico. As a result, Puerto Rican citizens have died, while economically they have created considerable costs for Puerto Rico in the form of medical care, child welfare, criminal justice and many other programs necessary to reduce the epidemic.
The Puerto Rico Department of Justice, through its Office of Monopoly Affairs, continues to investigate and litigate against other companies that are also responsible for the opioid epidemic that has caused the loss of life.
Secretary Emanuelli underscored that he will spare no effort to bring all those responsible to justice.
The states' investigation was led by an executive committee comprised of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont.
The states and jurisdictions that joined were: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
