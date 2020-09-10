Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR) announced today the approval of $22,514,956 in federal funds under the CARES Act from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Transit Administration (FDA) to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This is HUD's third allocation of federal funds under the CARES Act and totals $20.9 million under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funds will allow flexible financing of a range of services to address the impact of the coronavirus at the community level through local authorities.
As part of the approved funds, 28 of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities will receive aid:
- Aguadilla: $350,327
- Arecibo: $490,792
- Bayamón: $1,067,279
- Cabo Rojo: $342,016
- Caguas: $776,822
- Canóvanas: $321,310
- Carolina: $902,975
- Cayey: $265,531
- Cidra: $231,802
- Fajardo: $253,057
- Guayama: $229,229
- Guaynabo: $453,054
- Humacao: $357,718
- Isabela: $250,425
- Juana Díaz: $246,355
- Manati: $352,527
- Mayagüez: $553,735
- Ponce: $956,185
- Río Grande: $302,914
- San Germán: $210,043
- San Juan: $2,520,942
- San Sebastián: $213,379
- Toa Alta: $381,508
- Toa Baja: $477,287
- Trujillo Alto: $442,072
- Vega Baja: $246,853
- Yauco: $176,565,
The government of Puerto Rico will also receive $7,540,908.
Meanwhile, the FTA approved $205,362 to Hormigueros, $664,984 to Manatí, and $731,000 to Villalba in federal funds from the agency's Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula for operational and administrative expenses, as well as to respond and recover from COVID-19.
Covered expenses may include driver salaries, fuel, security guard salaries, consultant salaries, supplies, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies.
To date, Puerto Rico has received nearly $10,305,144,996.09 in federal funds for virus-related challenges.
The funds do not include those awarded under the temporary unemployment benefits program known as Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), nor Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
