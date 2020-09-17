In commemoration of Puerto Rican Veteran's Week, Gov. Wanda Vázquez ordered the Puerto Rico and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 18 in all federal and state agencies, as decreed under Act 163-2014.
"With great pride, we join in the recognition of our Puerto Rican veterans this week, which highlights the feat of thousands of Puerto Rican soldiers who fought and exposed their lives in defense of freedom and democracy throughout the world. They have been prominent since World War I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other warfare. I am ordering that tomorrow, Friday, September 18, the flags of Puerto Rico and the United States fly at half-staff as a tribute to our veterans," the governor said.
As part of this recognition, Vázquez recalled the words of Colonel William W. Harris, commander of the 65th Infantry Regiment, in 1951: “there were many who under-rated you when you first came to Korea. I can assure you now that there is no one who does not agree that you have proved yourselves as fine combat soldiers. You are damn good and I’m proud of you."
On September 18, 1952, Puerto Rican soldiers from the 65th Infantry Regiment of Puerto Rico bravely occupied “Kelly Hill” in the Korean War.
"We will always carry in our hearts the 65th Infantry Regiment, our Borinqueneers, who so many times went to the front lines," the governor said.
