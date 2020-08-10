For the first time in Puerto Rico's electoral history, a voting process was halted per the requests of the presidents of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Progressive Party (NPP).
The primaries that began on Sunday, August 9 were postponed until Sunday, August 16 after chaotic management in the voting process ensued.
Last night, Pedro Pierluisi - who is challenging Gov. Wanda Vázquez for the gubernatorial race under the NPP - presented a plea before the Court of First Instance of San Juan, Electoral Revision, to "annul the determination by the State Electoral Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym), paralyzing ultra vires, and against the applicable regulation, the electoral process of vote counting in the primary."
"The action challenged here constitutes a forceful attack against the democracy of the American citizens who reside in Puerto Rico and against the right of citizens to express their political will at the polls and to ensure that their vote is counted," the document reads.
He also included the CEE and the NPP and PDP electoral commissioners.
Yesterday, the crisis began early in the morning when voting centers had reported missing ballot papers and with the delay in the output of briefcases with electoral material, while hundreds of citizens waited from early hours to exercise their right to vote.
By noon, 50 trucks with ballot papers could not leave the CEE in Hato Rey, San Juan. By the afternoon, 59 precincts hadn't received the electoral material to allow voting.
The situation became more complex due to the lack of information from the president of the CEE, Juan Ernesto Dávila Rivera, who evaded the media and only gave interviews to some radio stations. There was never a press conference in the midst of the denunciations throughout the island regarding the entire electoral process.
For hours, members of the press waited for a statement by Dávila Rivera at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Hato Rey, which served as the base of operations.
The primaries were initially scheduled for June 7, but it was postponed until August 9 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To these means, the governor signed on June 6 Joint Senate Resolution 556, which meant that the CEE had two extra months to finesse the details.
For these primaries, the main candidacies correspond to gubernatorial hopefuls for the NPP and PDP. Vázquez and Pierluisi are battling to secure the seat under the NPP, while the PDP has three contenders: Isabela Mayor Carlos Delgado Altieri, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, and Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia.
Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, president of the NPP, defended postponing the primary and said that the CEE is obliged to certify the results whether or not the party had made the request.
"The state primaries board is comprised by the CEE president and the electoral commissioner. If you have 59 precincts without materials that hadn't been distributed, it doesn't matter what any organism in the party decides; it simply cannot be held because they don't have the materials. It wasn't an individual or particular decision; it is a sensible decision," he said. "Here we haven't tried to favor or disadvantage anybody," he claimed.
Postponement's Constitutionality Analyzed
Constitutional lawyer Carlos Gorrín Peralta told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the primaries are not structured by the Constitution, but by legislation.
“So, the problem is purely statutory, it is not a constitutional problem. Of course, if the law provides something and at the moment it has not worked as the law provides, then there is a problem," he said.
He added that the judicial recourse that is going to be raised will have to examine where the responsibility lies and, secondly, a mechanism should be judicially designed to "cure the defect, to save the situation." Given this, he stated, "something like this happening in Puerto Rico for a series of reasons is unprecedented and has never been heard of."
Gorrín Peralta explained that the decision that could be made in court if someone files a legal appeal "impacts what is going to be happening at the beginning of November and, therefore, affects what is constitutionally ordered, which is the November election."
Moreover, constitutional lawyer Carlos Ramos affirmed that the situation that transpired is not contemplated in the Electoral Code or the Primaries Ruling because nobody anticipated such negligence in a voting process.
“I think that the matter could culminate in the courts by some of the candidates or some of the voters who are not satisfied with the vote they cast today (yesterday)... because it is not worth the same as the one that is going to be cast, for example, next Sunday. Just as those who wanted but could not vote today (yesterday) could go to court," he said.
According to the agreement between the NPP and PDP electoral commissioners that allowed to postpone the primaries, yesterday the voting process in the electoral precincts that opened the briefcases with ballots was to end, and next Sunday the voters of the precincts that did not open due to the absence of materials will vote.
Historic Precedent
When voters began to leave their homes to get to the polling stations, wearing their masks, they learned that the briefcases were not ready and that they had not been sent to most of the schools that served as stations.
This prompted outrage from citizens and politicians, including Vázquez, who demanded Dávila Rivera to resign. In an interview with NotiUno 630 in the afternoon he said he would resign the CEE presidency after the primaries, though he had originally dismissed the idea.
Other officials who called for his resignation included PDP President Aníbal José Torres, Rivera Schatz, Delgado Altieri, Cruz Soto, and the resident commissioner.
Economic Resources Put Into Question
For these primaries, the cost of printing the ballots was around $2.6 million, as reported by the president of the CEE on July 6 to this paper. At the time, he said that some 9 million ballots would be printed with Cayey-based company Printech.
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) said yesterday that it was deeply concerned over the dysfunctional voting process and clarified that there is no lack of funding because the budget was approved last March. The entity added that the CEE has a budgetary approval of $42.6 million in the current budget, which includes $9 million that were not spent in the last fiscal year. The CEE had a budgetary authorization of $36.5 million throughout fiscal year 2020.
Meanwhile, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González opposed suspending the primaries.
