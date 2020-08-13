The Supreme Court of Puerto Rico ruled on Wednesday, August 12 that the primaries to elect the two gubernatorial candidates representing the New Progressive (NPP) and Popular Democratic (PDP) parties must continue next Sunday, August 16, and the results obtained from last Sunday's botched primaries cannot be released until the entire process has been completed.
Specifically, the Supreme Court ruled that the primary process will remain suspended until its resumption on Sunday in the precincts that did not start voting and those that didn't offer the 8-hour period ensured by the Electoral Code and the Primaries Regulation.
The upcoming primaries at the corresponding precincts will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as established in the Primaries Regulation.
Likewise, the Court ruled that votes that were already cast are valid and will not be annulled.
Moreover, the legal entity ruled that in order to protect and ensure voters' constitutional right, in light that the primaries haven't finished, it is prohibited to divulge the preliminary results and the electoral officials that took place on August 9.
As soon as the voting process was paralyzed last Sunday, courtrooms received several petitions. By August 11 the Supreme Court had received the petitions issued by Gov. Wanda Vázquez and former Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi, who are facing off against each other for the NPP spot, as well as those issued by two PDP candidates, Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia and Isabela Mayor Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri.
Early on August 12, the Supreme Court stopped the vote counts that the PDP intended to release after the Governing Board of that collective decided to proceed with that process.
The votes cast on Sunday in the PDP and NPP primaries are still stored and guarded in the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, where the vote count was supposed to take place last Sunday.
Practically half of the island has been unable to exercise their right to vote in the primaries.
Read the document (Spanish) below:
