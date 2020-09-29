The candidate for representative under the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), Eva Prados, went to the Court of First Instance to demand Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz to update the list of his staff and make all salaries public.
As with the House of Representatives, Prados sent a letter over 30 days ago requesting the Senate to publish the salaries of its staff on its website, but as of today her request has not been answered.
Given the lack of response, the candidate decided to file a request for a mandamus so that the constitutional right of citizens to have access to this information is fulfilled.
"Senate staff salaries are public information that must be accessible for the people to evaluate how public funds are used by the Legislature. This is information that must be kept and kept updated on the web pages of both bodies," Prados asserted.
She explained that, unlike the House of Representatives, the Senate maintains an out-of-date list of its staff on its website and does not indicate their salaries. Following her request on August 21, the House responded by providing a partial list of employees, but the salaries are still undisclosed.
The candidate for the Representative District 3 of San Juan reaffirmed her commitment so that the processes of transparency in the government are normalized, as a way to fight against corruption and the mismanagement of public funds.
"Every day that passes without the people having access to how our public funds are handled in the Legislative Assembly is a day we lose in the fight against corruption. Don't wait to get to the legislature to promote transparent government," Prados said.
