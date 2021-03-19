The Senate of Puerto Rico confirmed yesterday the designation of Larry Seilhamer as secretary of the State Department, but now the House of Representatives must evaluate and approve the designation.
The senatorial delegations of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Progressive Party (NPP) expressed themselves in favor of the nominee in initial turns. The senatorial delegation of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish initials) voted in favor of Seilhamer, although with explanations.
Sen. María de Lourdes Santiago, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), was the only legislator who opposed the nomination, which had been up for evaluation 50 days ago.
The Appointments Committee, chaired by Senate President José Luis Dalmau, gave a positive report on the nominee. "I present this report of the Appointments Committee, recommending favorably to Eng. Larry Seilhamer because, in my opinion and of the colleagues who signed this report, he has all the characteristics to honor that position," Dalmau said.
The Senate president repeatedly referred to Seilhamer as his friend and highlighted his professional background in the legislative and engineering fields. "The Secretary of State has an important job; he has to promulgate and certify the laws and regulations of the government, he has to regulate the use of the shield and the flag," he said.
Connection With LUMA
Meanwhile, Sen. Santiago recalled past political terms in which she maintained a "very close collaboration with Seilhamer" when he was a senator for the NPP and described him as a "serene and equanimous" person. However, she asserted that she would vote against him for the functions delegated to him by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi as chairman of the steering committee for the supervision of the Public-Private Partnership of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) with the company LUMA Energy for the privatization of the transmission and distribution of electricity on the island.
"It is for this reason that despite the enormous appreciation that I have for him and the esteem that he has earned... I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of the appointment of Larry Seilhamer because I do not want to give any direct or indirect impression that I favor this disastrous delivery of the distribution and transmission of electrical energy to LUMA Energy," Santiago opined.
"Has Left Footprints"
Meanwhile, Sen. José Vargas Vidot (independent) mentioned that when he arrived at the Capitol in the past administration Seilhamer was the one who "opened the doors for me to feel that there was no need to abandon my independence of judgment in order to please someone."
“What we are deciding here puts us in front of transcending what it is to talk about a person and a temporary circumstance such as life, to attend to Seilhamer as a person who, instead of leaving footprints, has left footprints. So my vote for him is unconditional because I know I'm talking about the person and I'm not choosing a group of things," he added.
MVC Sen. Ana Irma Rivera Lassén confirmed her support for the nominee, but issued a warning. "Our vote in favor is not a blind endorsement, nor is it an endorsement of public policies for the privatization of public assets, much less is it an endorsement for the LUMA contract to go ahead," she stated.
Rivera Lassén recalled the responses that Seilhamer gave in the Senate confirmation hearings, in which he was in favor of teaching with a gender perspective in schools. "We will always be reminding him of his words and his words that he has no connection with LUMA Energy," she added.
Openness to Dialogue
NPP Sens. William Villafañe, Carmelo Ríos, Migdalia Padilla, Thomas Rivera Schatz, and Henry Neumann also praised Seilhamer's work as a figure of consensus.
"No one here has doubts that when... the door of the State Department is knocked and Larry's dialogue and mediation capacities are used, he will be present for the well-being of Puerto Rico. There are many of you (senators) that I would never vote a ballot for, but this is not a ballot," Villafañe said.
Moreover, Rivera Schatz stated that Seilhamer is an "incorruptible and insobornable" individual.
Seilhamer held a senatorial seat for the NPP until Jan. 2020. Later, he returned to private practice as an engineer. Pierluisi announced his appointment to head the State Department on Dec. 2, but his appointment reached the Senate on Jan. 27.
According to Act No. 7 of 1952, as amended, when a vacancy occurs in the position of governor caused by death, resignation, dismissal, total and permanent disability, or by any other absolute means, said position shall pass to the Secretary of State, who will serve for the remainder of the term and until a new chief executive is elected and takes office.
