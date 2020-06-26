The Senate approved on Thursday evening a budget resolution of $10,045,000,000 different from the $169 million budget presented by Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
The amount is similar to the one approved by the House of Representatives, although with discrepancies in items and multiple assignments contained in the document. The piece was approved with dozens of amendments, which are still not very clear.
This way, the piece was forwarded to negotiations between the House and the Senate in a conference committee. Lawmakers have until June 30 to reach an agreement.
Senate Treasury Committee President Migdalia Padilla explained that the measure includes $4 million to incentivize resident doctors of the Health Department, $57 million for an employee retribution and classification plan, $64 million for the Christmas Bonus for public employees, $1 million for a disaster insurance, $10 million for the upcoming elections, and 47.5 million for the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation (WIPR).
These are the six areas that stirred discrepancies between the separate budgets presented by the governor and the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB).
"The time to analyze it was practically quite short, but I want to bring to the knowledge of all that we have held two days of public hearings and it is not enough. It would be irresponsible on my behalf to tell all of you that this has been analyzed... and that we could be talking about something that several days could pass and it could receive additional amendments," Padilla said during her turn.
Last night, it wasn't clear if the budget resolution would be sent to a conference committee, although yesterday was the deadline that the Oversight Board gave the Legislature to approve the budget.
Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia said that he couldn't vote in favor of a budget whose content is unknown.
"What we are doing here is an act worse than juggling; it is an act of legislative unconsciousness. It is an act of riddle, it is an act of irresponsibility in every sense. No one here tomorrow morning (today) can go to a radio station and explain the budget," he denounced.
"What is happening here is a justification for the board to stay because at the time that Puerto Rico had to produce its budget, it did not. No one balanced it, made the numbers, or sat down to work to express to the entire world that through elected leaders we can balance a budget.," he added.
Independent Sen. José Vargas Vidot stressed that the budget includes a drastic drop in allocations for the Medical Services Administration (ASEM) and the Health Insurance Administration (ASES). He also said that it includes budget cuts to the Puerto Rico Firefighters Corps, the Environmental Quality Board, and the Forensic Sciences Institute.
"There are elements that are not related to primaries, but with preserving the quality of life as we see it. Cuts in many places that are vital and essential to maintain the rhythm of life that we must maintain," he stated.
Moreover, pro-independence Sen. Juan Dalmau said, "what we are doing is a budget simulation."
"If the Senate decided not to approve it, it would have the exact same consequence that it will have if it approves it. The board would end up certifying the budget in compliance with its own fiscal plan to satisfy the appetite of the vulture bondholders who are looking for profit," Dalmau said.
At the end of the last day to approve measures, a Senate resolution that allocates $45 million for the Industrial Commission and the Lottery Bureau was still pending approval.
Likewise, Joint House Resolution 737 was on the table, allocating $20 million in legislative donations to countless nonprofit organizations. Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz twice claimed that the measure had not yet reached the Senate.
Usually, both proposals are approved alongside the budget and they are authored in the House.
