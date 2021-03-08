Puerto Rico Reps. José “Quiquito” Meléndez and Ramón Luis Burgos filed a legislative measure to establish as one of the functions of the Emergency and Disaster Management Bureau to create an electronic database system on essential items that can be distributed among the population during any emergency situation.
The measure also establishes that the database will be created under the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service Act.
The bill states that according to the 2018 Joint Operational Catastrophic Incident Plan of Puerto Rico, due to the island's geographic and demographic characteristics, Puerto Rico is exposed to various catastrophic risks such as earthquakes, tsunamis, severe floods, pandemics, structural catastrophes, collapse of dams, bridges, air accidents and terrorist attacks, among others.
“We have to ensure that in the event of a catastrophe our people receive the necessary aid and the prompt provision of essential services as soon as possible. We cannot re-live situations where supplies were lost due to deficiencies in distribution systems. The response of the Government of Puerto Rico must be an immediate and coordinated one," Rep. Meléndez said.
