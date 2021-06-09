Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the publication of the Puerto Rico Tax Expenditure Report for Tax Year 2018 (PRTER-2018), as required by the Fiscal Plan and certified by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) on April 23, 2021.
"The Government of Puerto Rico presents for the second time, the Puerto Rico Tax Expenditure Report, as part of our commitment to maintain a comprehensive measurement and accountability policy. Tax Expenditure reporting is a concept initiated by governments as a way of offering transparency to public action. This Administration, with the presentation of this second edition, reaffirms itself in offering continuity and reinforcing in a responsible and open way the preparation of this and future versions of this report," Pierluisi said.
Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea explained that for this edition of the PRTER-2018, the agency expanded the tax expenditure base to consider Companies and Special Companies as part of the unincorporated business regime.
"Another novelty was the inclusion of depreciation tax expenditures. Our aspiration is that this instrument promotes the study and understanding of our tax system and with this the concessions provided and in force in our statutory base are submitted to public scrutiny," the official said.
The Tax Expenditure Report constitutes an important component for the budget process. These expenses represent concessions on the side of the tax system and are the economic result of income not received, due to exceptions or concessions to a tax or tax regime.
"The purpose of the tax system is to obtain the necessary resources to finance public expenditures. This also generates stimuli to certain sectors, activities or economic agents, through the formulation of public policy and development strategies," the secretary said.
He underscored that among these objectives are to promote savings, stimulate employment and promote economic activity, improve progressivity, foster foreign investment, and protect local industry, among others. He said that the PRTER allows an evaluation of the effectiveness of current public policies
This analysis can also help public policy makers and the general public to understand the real size of the government, the uses to which resources are allocated and the resulting tax and economic consequences, whether direct or indirectly.
The PRTER-2018 is available on the P.R. Treasury Department's website: www.hacienda.pr.gov.
