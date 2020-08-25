Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González informed that pharmacies in the island will be authorized to perform coronavirus (COVID-19) detection tests.
According to González, the measure is already in place and the U.S. mainland and allowed by the U.S. Department of Health.
However, at an interview in a local radio station (NotiUno), the official clarified that the initiative still doesn't have a date to be implemented in the Commonwealth.
"It is a provision of the federal government. Basically, it is a mandate of the federal Department of Health. But it gives permission for pharmacies to do [the tests], following the rules and regulations of Puerto Rico. In fact, it is an administrative order that was possibly made in April that was later rectified and discussed with the laboratories," he stated.
The secretary added that the measure "has been studied in detail" by his administration.
"It was discussed with the legal resources of the government of Puerto Rico and, evidently, the federal Health administration grants that permission to pharmacies," González said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.