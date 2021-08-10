The Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) continues supporting the Departments of Health and Natural & Environmental Resources (DRNA) in removing and transporting used tires across the island.
"The governor of Puerto Rico signed Executive Order 2021-055 declaring an environmental emergency on the island and activating the National Guard to support the DRNA in removing tires and transporting them to the established recycling centers," said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Major General José J. Reyes. "The DRNA and the Health Department are the agencies that outline the areas and priorities for tire pickups."
According to the DRNA, there are over 2 million used tires in Puerto Rico that have not been taken to the processing centers. Used tires thus become a shelter for vermin and breeding sites for mosquitoes that transmit diseases that put the health of the communities at risk.
"Tire collection is a complicated process, but thanks to the performance and commitment of our Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen we have been able to fulfill our mission," Reyes said. "Of the 1,760 [tire sites] identified by the DRNA, we have completed the collection in 116 of them and we are currently working on 29 additional ones. The original planning of the operation contemplated the use of heavy machinery to carry out the collection; however, the reality in many places has made manual collection necessary."
The mission has already ended in the municipalities of Carolina, Arroyo, and San Germán. The PRNG continues the collection in 22 other municipalities identified by the DRNA.
"The challenges of this mission have been many and varied, but our staff has assumed it, recognizing the positive impact on the health of our people and the improvement of the quality of life of these sectors," Reyes stated. "This mission is not unique to the PRNG; it is a responsibility that also includes municipalities, tire shops and private companies. Despite the challenges, today we have impacted 25 municipalities and we have 252,907 fewer insect breeding sites in Puerto Rico."
The following municipalities have supported the tire collection mission: Bayamón, Canóvanas, Carolina, Hormigueros, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Lares, Las Marías, Naranjito, Ponce, Toa Baja, Vega Baja, Villalba, and Yauco.
The PRNG will continue its mission until Sept. 30, which is the last effective dtae of Executive Order 2021-055.
