A delegation of Puerto Rican mayors is visiting Washington, D.C. today to hold meetings with the White House, the U.S. Congress, and several federal agencies.
The mayors will discuss the federal allocations granted under the Community Development Block Grant Program for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR), Education funds, and loans granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
They will meet with the associate director of Puerto Rico and the Territories of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Gretchen Sierra-Zorita, who is in charge of Puerto Rico affairs in the Biden-Harris administration.
Likewise, they will meet with staff from the House Committee on Natural Resources and with the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Colón.
The delegation of mayors consists of Ángel Luis Torres Ortiz, Yauco; Orlando Ortiz, Naranjito; Javier García, Aguas Buenas; Raúl Rivera, Guayanilla; Jorge Pérez, Utuado, and Jesús Colón Berlingeri, Orocovis.
Carmen Feliciano, executive director fo the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) said that "it is very important that we work with the different mayors of the municipalities in Puerto Rico so that they are aware of the federal funds available. The PRFAA is everyone's home and my commitment is to make them participate in the conversations at the federal level that impact their respective municipalities. We will continue working hand in hand for the well-being of all Puerto Ricans."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.