The Legislature today approved on Wednesday the report of the Conference Committee that evaluated House Bill 338 to establish the Minimum Wage Act in Puerto Rico, which will be done in a staggered manner starting next January until reaching $10.00 an hour in 2023.
House Speaker Rafael "Tatito" Hernández Montañez and Rep. Domingo Torres García announced that as of Jan.1, 2022, the first phase of the increase in the hourly minimum wage, from $7.25 to $8.50, will come into force.
"This is the result of a constant process of dialogue, teamwork and consensus to give way to legislation that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the country," said Torres García, chairman of the House Labor Affairs Committee.
H.B. 338, authored by Rep. Héctor Ferrer Santiago, allows the state minimum wage in Puerto Rico to prevail over the federal one for as long as it is higher, while creating the Minimum Wage Evaluation Committee, which will be attached to the Department of Labor and Human Resources.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the minimum wage will be increased to $8.50 an hour; for Oct. 1, 2022, to $9.00 an hour, and for Oct. 1, 2023, it will be increased to $10.00 an hour. These increases that will apply to all workers covered under the Federal Law of Fair Labor Standards of June 25, 1938, Hernández Montañez explained.
For his part, the president of the Labor Affairs Committee said that "an extraordinary job was carried out and we can see the results with the approval of this legislation."
He stressed that the contributions made by the representatives and senators were translated into provisions that only favor working-class people.
Torres García explained that, under this piece of legislation, the Minimum Wage Evaluation Committee was also created, an independent entity with expertise that will reportedly help promote productivity and competitiveness in the Puerto Rico labor sector.
The body will be composed of two representatives of the workers; two representatives of the employers' interests, an economist recommended by the Department of Economics of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the Association of Economists; an economist expert in labor matters recommended by the Institute of Labor Relations of the UPR, and a representative of the public interest, for a total of seven members.
"This is a good day for the country and a step forward in ensuring our workers fair and adequate compensation for the work they perform on a daily basis. In the same way, it is the reaffirmation that, when we work together, seek meeting points, and encourage participation, we achieve agreements that benefit all Puerto Ricans," Torres García stated.
The Conference Committee was made up of the House speaker and Reps. Domingo Torres, José Rivera Madera, Luis Raúl Torres, Jesús Santa, Ángel Matos, Héctor Ferrer Santiago, Carlos Méndez, Mariana Nogales, Lisie J. Burgos, and Denis Márquez.
Also in it were Senate President José Luis Dalmau Santiago and Sens. Juan Zaragoza, Marially González, Javier Aponte, Gretchen Hau, Ramón Ruiz Nieves, Joanne Rodríguez, María de Lourdes Santiago, Ana Irma Rivera, and José Vargas Vidot.
Below, the representatives who voted in favor, against and absent for the bill.
