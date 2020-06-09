Amid questions about her performance managing the unemployment program during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources, Briseida Torres, presented her resignation today, June 9.
She will officially step down on June 15.
The information was confirmed by Javier Villa, press official for the Labor Department, who cited "personal motives" as the reason for her departure.
Chief of Staff Antonio Pabón detailed at a press conference following the announcement that Gov. Wanda Vázquez appointed Carlos Rivera Santiago to take on the position. Until the nomination is confirmed in the Legislature, Deputy Secretary Mabel Santiago will head the agency.
Torres was cited for an emergency meeting at La Fortaleza this afternoon after multiple issues emerged with the services center in Miramar. Yesterday, residents who went to the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan—where the Department is paying more than $7,000 a day to conduct operations to manage requests for unemployment benefits—denounced that they were left unattended and criticized long waiting time. The incident escalated to yelling and residents throwing items, prompting the presence of State police officers.
Twitter user @valhgz_ claimed that there were people who had been in line since 6 a.m. and earlier but out of 300 turns, less than 50 people had been attended by 2 p.m.
Esto es lo que se vive en Puerto Rico, 300 turnos para el desempleo, personas haciendo turno desde las 2-6am y a las 2pm TODAVÍA no han llegado ni a 50 atendidos. Meten a todos al centro cuando llega Telemundo y ofrecen agua, para luego de horas decir que no tienen empleados pic.twitter.com/MRREGKEsHt— Candice (@valhgz_) June 8, 2020
Moreover, the Labor Department did not manage to speed up the application process under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, nor the controversial points of thousands of citizens who became unemployed as a result of the closings due to the government-implemented emergency measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.