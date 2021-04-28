Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Carlos Rivero Santiago reported today that, in a 24-hour period, the agency disbursed $23,517,669.85 for retroactive payments related to regular unemployment.
Payments include the weekly compensation claimants receive and the $300 per week approved in the latest economic package.
"In the past weeks we have been diligently monitoring the update of the unemployment platform to include the new federal guidelines for the economic stimulus program. Yesterday, starting at midnight, the update went into effect without major inconveniences and about 25,865 claimants have been able to complete the process of extending their benefits," Rivera stated in a missive.
He said that the multimillion-dollar disbursement includes retroactive payments to March 13, 2021.
"The money disbursed will be in the hands of citizens displaced as a result of the pandemic in the coming days. Once again, we invite those who continue in the form of checks to be changed to direct deposit, because as it has been publicly known, there is a delay in postal deliveries," the official added.
The latest extension approved by the federal government will run until September 4.
Over $413 Million for the PUA
The agency indicated that in relation to the payments corresponding to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), $413,820,330.18 has been disbursed since March 13. "The platform for these claimants was available in just four days after the guidelines were established by the federal government, since it is a new platform," Rivera said.
"In the case of PUA, 103,187 claimants have not faced major inconveniences when claiming their benefits, and are receiving their weekly compensation that can fluctuate between $66 and $240, in addition to the compensation of $300 per week," he reported.
Lastly, he reminded "citizens to comply with the terms established in the platform to complete their cases, presenting the corresponding evidence that is requested, which will prevent them from having to make an appeal."
