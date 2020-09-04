Rising treatment costs for COVID-19 patients has worried different health sectors in Puerto Rico regarding access to services for hospitalization cases, which will raise wide discussion next week in search of alternatives.

"Following FDA approval of the convalescent plasma infusion, the Secretary of the Department of Health will hold a meeting next week with the Hospital Association, the College of Physicians, blood banks, and insurers in order to discuss the distribution and administration of this treatment to our patients," said Michelle Torres, spokesperson for Health Secretary Lorenzo González.

The main topics point to how the plasma infusion treatment and the antiviral Remdesivir will be distributed and administered, which together will cost patients who require it almost $4,000.

The situation for hospitalized patients with a diagnosis of positive symptoms of COVID-19 changed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of both treatments and they stopped being administered experimentally until August 23 when the regulator approved them.

The approval entails that the State will no longer provide them free of charge and that each patient has to pay for the plasma infusion treatment and Remdesivir. The cost for each plasma infusion is $750, while the commercial purchase of the antiviral Remdesivir costs $3,200.

Jorge Galva, executive director of the executive director of the Health Insurance Administration (ASES by its Spanish acronym), which operates the government's coverage (Plan Vital), told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that he also appointed a rapid action committee to address how this matter will be handled. Plan Vital, which provides services through provider networks—mainly to low-income residents—covers 1.1 million Puerto Rico residents.

"Said committee will be giving me the first report in a meeting," Galva said. He added, "ASES will always attend to all initiatives that protect and benefit the more than 1.1 million beneficiaries."

Until it was FDA-approved, the treatment was paid by the federal government and used in just over 64,000 patients in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

The Remdesivir Case

While the discussions are taking place, the Health Department reported that it is already conducting an orientation process for administrators and executive directors of hospital facilities regarding the commercial acquisition of Remdesivir.

FDA greenlights University of Arizona COVID-19 antibody test (The Center Square) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the University of Arizona's exceedingly accurate test to determine if someone had COVID-19, and the college plans to offer it for free to Arizona residents.

With this antiviral the case is that its cost is high and the convalescent patient of the coronavirus will have to receive more than one dose. The same is true for plasma, for which the patient may need several infusions.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government allocated donated supplies of Remdesivir to states and territories, including Puerto Rico. However, this process transitioned to its acquisition through the open market. This is why the

Health Department has been guiding hospital managers and administrators, so that they acquire the drug and can continue to supply it to COVID-19 patients," González said.

Moreover, Jessica Cabrera, director of the Health Department's Biosecurity Office, explained that the transition process for the purchase of Remdesivir began, in anticipation of the completion of the donated drug.

"This process began on August 14, 2020 and, to date, about 25 hospitals have requested the acquisition of the drug through the procedure established by the federal government, with the Health Department being a facilitator of the process," she added.

The Department reported that states and territories will receive—in principle—an allocation of supplies that hospitals can buy through the intermediary (vendor) designated by the company Gilead, manufacturer of the drug. The agency added that the current supply of the donated medicine is 378 vials and is a contingency reserve to maintain treatment continuity for COVID-19 patients.

To date, the public agency has had meetings with health insurers and hospitals so that the treatment would be provided to every patient that meets medical criteria, at no cost. During the period of allocation by the federal government, the Health Department received 113 boxes of Remdesivir. This allocation is equivalent to a total amount of 4,520 vials, which have been distributed to 39 hospitals, following established procedures.

Earlier this week, Jaime Plá, executive president of the Hospitals Association, said that hospitals had not yet reached an agreement with medical plans regarding the cost of treatment for patients. He was not available as of press time.

He indicated then that there is an issue to be resolved and for that reason they requested that the Plan Vital give instructions to the insurers on how they were going to cover it.

An analysis carried out by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF concluded that treatment for COVID-19 cases that are considered serious could reach up to $20,000.