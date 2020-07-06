Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González warned that mask use and social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) applies to everyone, including public officials holding their election campaigns, such as Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
He said he will discuss the matter with the governor once he meets with her to discuss the increase in positives for COVID-19 molecular tests.
The secretary said he was concerned with what happened over the weekend. Images of crowds have been posted in places like Boquerón, as well as in political caravans. When asked about the governor's event yesterday as part of her committee's inauguration, the secretary stated that the rules of the current executive order also apply to these events.
Hoy inauguramos nuestra casa en la Roosevelt. No solo un área de trabajo, sino de conexión con nuestra gente. ¡Gracias a todos por unirse y hacerse sentir! #HagamosLaDiferencia 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/xphyRKLaZT— Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) July 6, 2020
"Once again, I have said that this applies to everyone. There is no exception to the rule. Everyone has to wear the mask. There are no exceptions to the rule here. We are talking about public health. We are talking about the safety of the population. Everyone has to wear a mask. There is no exception to the rule," González affirmed.
When asked if he would discuss that with Vázquez, he said "absolutely."
“Today at some point we are going to discuss everything related to the airport, the elderly, positive cases and case reports. And yes, definitely everything that is related to positive cases and what can impact us,” he said.
The P.R. Health Department reported today 204 positive cases to molecular tests and 333 probable cases, detected through serological tests. In these numbers, there are 119 cases that correspond to previous dates, but were added to the report published today.
However, González highlighted that hospital resources have not seen a significant increase.
“Yesterday we had 118 patients with [COVID-19] in hospitals and today we have 115. There are 18 who are on intensive care and 11 on ventilator. The numbers are stable in terms of bed use for [COVID-19] and no confirmed or probable deaths were reported today," he said.
"I believe that everyone is on alert and I am certainly a little indignant with the situation seen in videos of the population that has ignored the request for the use of the mask, physical distancing, and ending parties before 10 at night. We saw irresponsible people, but that is not a reflection of Puerto Rico, it is a small group. I said today that they will not see the reality of this until they unfortunately have a death in the family," the secretary stated.
