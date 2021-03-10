The government of Puerto Rico submitted the first draft of the 2021 Fiscal Plan, which represents the way forward to get out of bankruptcy and lead the island towards sustainable economic progress.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and other public officials presented the five-year plan with economic projections until 2046, outlining Puerto Rico's capacity to maintain a balanced budget. He was accompanied by the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, Spanish acronym), Omar Marrero; the executive director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Juan Carlos Blanco, and Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea.
The fiscal plan includes macroeconomic projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) that are more optimistic than those used during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus welcomes the federal administration's commitment to greater availability of Medicaid funds, and also contains key initiatives exposed on the government platform and in the draft budget.
Reaching 83 percent of the federal government match to the Medicaid program (FMAP) included in the fiscal 2021 plan will provide all necessary services, such as long-term care, Medicare premiums and cost sharing, which are currently not covered, Pierluisi said. In addition, he assured that he will provide the economic margin for the initiatives that are fundamental to achieve a better quality of life in Puerto Rico.
“My initiatives continue to be clear and are necessary to achieve a better government, which is efficient and works as it should. I reiterate my no more cuts to pensioners and the University of Puerto Rico, as well as in a uniform remuneration to public servants that provides them with salary justice. In the same way, municipalities have suffered great attacks in recent years, which represents a burden for the essential functions that they carry out. This Fiscal Plan proposes an exemption for municipalities from having to contribute to Puerto Rico's state Medicaid program. I insist that we have to invest in the government; this will lay the foundations for recovery and innovation in Puerto Rico," the governor said.
The 2021 Fiscal Plan states that the stimulus on the island was greater than anticipated and was executed at a faster rate than expected.
It is estimated that this total stimulus from the CARES Act along with the aid packages from the government of Puerto Rico have exceeded $14 billion.
This represented roughly 20 percent of the island's gross national product and included significant direct aid to households, the most immediate form of economic stimulus, such as the expansion of unemployment benefits, the program to protect wages and direct payments to citizens.
In terms of disaster relief funds, the estimated total in the 2021 fiscal plan is $86 billion, spanning from fiscal year 2018 through fiscal year 2032.
“We will continue working with the Oversight Board to advance an adjustment plan before the Title III Court, always keeping the defense of our pensioners clear. This Fiscal Plan is a draft that will now go through an iterative process in which we will share our projections with the Board's economic teams, to ensure that they reflect a sustainable fiscal reality. We are committed to having a government of excellence, to have fiscal responsibility and to offer a better quality of life for all," the governor said.
