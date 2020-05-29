Gov. Wanda Vázquez insisted today that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) is ready to to have an agile response to the new hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, next Monday.
Her statements come after yesterday, due to rainy weather, 70,000 people were left without electricity, and at the same press conference in which the generator that gave electricity to Prepa's general warehouse in Palo Seco failed.
“They are going to assess the damage and the power will go out (in case of an atmospheric event). The important thing is the agile, efficient response and as soon as possible ... The engineer (José Ortiz), what he said is that we have what is the warehouse of supplies in different places, the trees were pruned, [and we have] cooperation from the teams from the United States and the National Guard," the governor said in response to questions by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“Everything can fail us. The important thing is an adequate response. What we have shown to the people of Puerto Rico is how we have prepared ourselves so that Puerto Rico is in a better position to face a new hurricane season," Vázquez added.
Prepa Executive Director José Ortiz said the north-south transmission system is much more robust and that it now withstands sustained winds of 140 miles per hour and gusts of up to 170 miles per hour. He added that the tree pruning and unhooking processes are at an advanced stage.
Ortiz noted that, yesterday, thousands of subscribers were without electricity because the system protects itself, as well as consumers, from electrical storms.
"Yesterday, the system operated as it should operate... the system protects the consumer so that lightning does not enter their home," he said. The engineer explained that what rain sets back is the process for brigades to reach the posts to try to get the system running, which doesn't happen automatically.
"The system is not fragile. It is responding as an engineer designed it 40 years ago, and how it continues to be used today," he reiterated, stressing that Prepa aims to automate the system so that it connects directly once it is secure.
Regarding the brief power outage that occurred during the press conference, Ortiz said that for events like this, a generator was used so that there were precisely no problems with electricity, but that it failed.
Roughly 13 to 19 storms were estimated to impact the Atlantic this hurricane season. Of these, between six and 10 could progress as a hurricane, and of these, three to six would be categories 3 to 5.
