ThePanel of the Independent Special Prosecutor (PFEI by its Spanish acronym) announced that it assigned two prosecutors to investigate Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez and other public officials referred by the Justice Department (JD).
The PFEI's determination occurs after evaluating the preliminary investigation report that the JD submitted, by which it understands that "said investigation showed sufficient cause for a thorough investigation to be carried out into the facts indicated in said reference."
"The Panel accepted the recommendation of the [JD] to appoint an Independent Special Prosecutor in this case. This, when concluding that there is sufficient cause to order that a thorough investigation be carried out on the infractions of the law attributed against the officials who were referred," the entity said in a missive.
On July 10, the PFEI received six referrals from then-Justice Secretary Dennise Longo Quiñones.
The other officials that will be investigated are the Secretary of the Interior, Antonio Pabón; the former head of the Administration of Family Socioeconomic Development (Adsef by its Spanish acronym), Surima Quiñonez Suárez; José A. Galarza Vargas, María Teresa Zayas Gierbolini, and New Progressive Party Sen. Evelyn Vázquez Nieves.
“Regarding Sen. Nelson Cruz Santiago and Mr. Peter Muller Maldonado (husband of Senator Vázquez Nieves), the Panel determined to file the case," the document reads.
The PFEI assigned Leticia Pabón Ortiz as Deputy Prosecutor and Miguel A. Colón Ortiz as Independent Special Prosecutor for this investigation.
