The Gyms United for Puerto Rico (GUPR) filed a lawsuit against Gov. Wanda Vázquez, requesting section 19 of Executive Order 2020-054 to be declared unconstitutional.
The group, comprised by gym owners and users island-wide, made the decision after Vázquez ordered gym closures in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
"This decision is totally incorrect because there is no evidence of outbreaks or contagions originating in our establishments. On the other hand, the focus of the rebound has been through activities that do not take the precautions recommended by the experts," said GUPR spokesperson Abdiel Lugo.
The plaintiffs ask the San Juan Court of First Instance to review the constitutionality of EO 2020-54 since, in their opinion, it intervenes and undermines contractual obligations between them and their clients and violates the freedom of assembly.
Moreover, they argue that the government does not have the power to intervene with these rights through an executive order and that to proceed it would have to be done by law.
The gym industry contributes $70 million annually to Puerto Rico's economy.
