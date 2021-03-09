Governor Pedro Pierluisi, together with Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) Executive Director Omar J. Marrero, met with the heads of the government dependencies to provide them information on the norms established by the current government to execute and oversee the fiscal plan and the budget. Earlier, they met with the mayors to provide them information on financing opportunities through federal and state programs, among other subjects.
The AAFAF chief explained that the meeting, titled the First Government Public Policy Summit, is part of Pierluisi’s efforts to share and reinforce, among others, the detailed measures contained in the Fiscal Plan, the prioritization of federal fund obligations for the municipalities through federal and state programs, and other related public policy subjects of interest to the agencies and the municipalities.
“During these sessions we presented important aspects of PROMESA to the heads of government dependencies, as well as a summary of the key role several government agencies play in the successful implementation of projects in the areas of public policy, reconstruction, transformation, fiscal accountability and transparency. In addition, we offered mayors information on the initiatives that will help municipalities ensure the good use and management of reconstruction funds for a sustainable economic development,” Marrero stated.
The summit was led by the governor’s fiscal and economic team, including the Executive Director of the Office of Management and Budget Juan Carlos Blanco and the Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency Manuel Laboy.
“At AAFAF, we are very interested in keeping the heads of agencies and our mayors informed on all that AAFAF can do for their agencies or municipalities in terms of providing them with the technical support and advice that they need to fully meet the requirements of the Oversight Board and PROMESA,” Marrero added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.