Shortly after federally-appointed officials announced an agreement with certain bondholders of Puerto Rico to decrease the island’s multibillion-dollar public debt by 70 percent, Governor Wanda Vázquez rejected it under the premise that it would cause a strain on government retirees.

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) established by the U.S. Congress to monitor the central government’s budget and debt repayment, announced on Feb. 9 that the new settlement would reduce the U.S. jurisdiction’s debt service from $90.4 billion to $39.7 billion, or 56 percent. This includes principal and interest from the Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym) senior lien bonds.

Moreover, the agreement would shrink $35 billion of debt and other liabilities down to $24 billion, or 70 percent, to less than $11 billion, which entails an additional $1 billion reduction in relation to the previous settlement from Sept. 2019. Compared to the previous agreement, debt maturity is limited to 20 years instead of 30 years, and creditor support would increase from roughly $3 billion to about $8 billion.

FOMB Chairman José Carrión III stated that, “the new and more favorable agreement is a win for Puerto Rico. It lowers total debt payments relative to the agreement we reached last year, pays off Commonwealth debt sooner, and has significantly more support from bondholders, further facilitating Puerto Rico’s exit from the bankruptcy that has stretched over three years.”

Meanwhile, FOMB Executed Director Natalie Jaresko claimed that the new agreement is “another step forward for Puerto Rico, one that gets the island much closer to ending bankruptcy and to the beginning of a true economic recovery.”

As reported by the Associated Press, Vázquez nonetheless rejected the new agreement, stressing that it still requires legislative approval and that it would pose an unfair trade for government retirees due to its impact on the pension system.

“If the bondholders receive better treatment in the bankruptcy process, so should retirees… This is an issue of basic justice,” the governor stated, although most retirees would not see a negative impact on their pensions.

The FOMB had addressed the new deal’s impact on pensions on the official Plan Support Agreement (PSA) announcement presentation. The document stated that 75 percent of current and future retirees, as well as medical insurance benefits and those whose pensions are less than $1,200 a month, would be unaffected. However, government retirees who earn more than $1,200 on a monthly basis would face an 8.5 percent pension cut.

According to the FOMB, a pension reserve would be established to “ensure sufficient funds for pension benefits.” This funding source would allegedly receive contributions from Puerto Rico’s cash surpluses, as projected in the fiscal plan.

Based on the fiscal plan’s projections, the pension reserve is forecast to receive roughly $6 billion in government contributions over the next eight years. If the central government generates a higher cash surplus than projected per the fiscal plan, retirees would receive 10 percent of that surplus in additional cash.

“Bankruptcy is holding Puerto Rico back. We need to resolve it and with this agreement, Puerto Rico will resolve it faster, protecting the pensions of retirees and the government services the people of Puerto Rico need and deserve, as specified in the Oversight Board’s certified fiscal plan and budget,” Jaresko said.

Vázquez had approved the fiscal entity’s former PSA, presented early into her administration last September.

Also Rejects Prepa RSA

Both the governor and the legislature rejected the FOMB’s recent restructuring support agreement (RSA) for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), prompting the oversight board to “look for alternatives” to push both agreements, although Jaresko did not detail what those alternatives could be when pressed by reporters.

Both agreements will be formally presented before U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who oversees the island’s bankruptcy process. However, they require approval from the legislature.

The Prepa RSA is an $8.3 billion settlement on the public utility’s debt that contemplates exchanging the current bonds for new securities, to be funded through a non-bypassable charge on clients’ bills. The non-bypassable charge, referred to as the “Transition Charge,” faces opposition from multiple sectors of civil society. The legislature has already said that it will not approve the RSA.

For more information on the agreements, visit https://oversightboard.pr.gov/documents/.

The Weekly Journal reporter Rosario Fajardo contributed to this story.