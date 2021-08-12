Five career employees of the government of Puerto Rico sued Gov. Pedro Pierluisi at the federal court in San Juan for violating their constitutional rights by demanding they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"The government of Puerto Rico is being arbitrary and capricious by coercing and tricking its public employees into getting vaccinated without regard to their fundamental right to personally refuse the vaccine," reads the lawsuit, presented by José Dávila Acevedo, the lawyer for the plaintiffs.
Zulay Rodróguez Vélez, Yohama González, Leila Liborio Carrasquillo, and Julissa Piñero denounce violations against the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Moreover, they request a declaratory sentence order and a preliminary injunction. They argue that legal action is not capricious, nor arbitrary.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs contest that the COVID-19 statistics suggest that the local government is "exaggerating the severity of the pandemic." Furthermore, they state that in Puerto Rico, the pandemic has not hindered health operations and that there are fewer cases than in other U.S. jurisdictions.
The government has not responded to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL's request for comment.
