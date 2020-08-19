Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced signed Act 129-2020, which establishes the Puerto Rico Condominium Act to update the rules that govern coexistence in these structures, effectively abolishing Act 104-1958, as amended.
The new law provides that the deed that establishes the Horizontal Property Regime will express the destination and use of any area included in the property, except that the law authorizes otherwise. Once said destination and use have been set, it can only be varied by means of the consent of ⅔ parts of owners.
Likewise, all parties must have the consent of ⅔ parts of all owners and the corresponding permits to carry out construction tasks or works that affect the building’s structural soundness.
When a property that contains or is to contain apartments intended for housing together with apartments intended for non-residential uses is submitted to the horizontal property regime, the regulations of the regime will provide what is necessary so as to not interfere with owners’ rights in the use of common elements, as well as so that an undue financial burden is not imposed on them for common expenses.
Unless the condominium regulations establish a minimum lease term, the short-term rental of apartments may not be prohibited in properties subject to the Horizontal Property Regime. The Regulations may determine the way in which said leases will be carried out, including requiring a minimum term of nights to be rented, and may impose a special monthly fee, which may not be greater than the maintenance fee to the owners who rent their apartment in a short term.
Meanwhile, the use and enjoyment of each apartment will be subject to a series of rules, such as avoiding noise and disturbances; carry out modification, repair, and cleaning works without disturbing the neighbors; and respond to violations committed by their relatives, visitors or employees, among others.
The new law also allows residents to hold their assemblies through videoconferencing platforms and digital voting.
The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO by its Spanish acronym) will issue regulations regarding the registration of apartments in the agency before they are advertised, offered for sale, or sold.
