Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi signed on June 30 the budget approved last week at the Legislature.
"Although this revised budget did not contemplate some of the important government initiatives that I had presented, it has been my intention and my actions to seek consensus and collaboration, and that is why I have signed it. I reiterate my commitment to continue working in a fiscally responsible manner to provide Puerto Rico with a government of excellence in which we can provide essential services to the people. I trust that the [Financial Oversight and Management] Board will certify this budget and that we will continue a constructive and productive dialogue to achieve the best result for the benefit of the people," the governor wrote in a missive.
Despite the fact that the Legislature had not approved money to finance the congressional delegation of Puerto Rico, which will go to Washington to advocate for statehood, the executive vetoed the section that establishes this.
The governor maintains that this item in the budget is contrary to current law. In addition, this veto does not represent an increase, so it is immaterial in terms of the budget amount and is not significantly inconsistent with the Certified Fiscal Plan.
On Monday night, just after the deadline given by the Fiscal Control Board to present a revised version of the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, the Senate and the House of Representatives reached an agreement and approved a proposal of $10,112 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.