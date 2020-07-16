Flanked by health professionals from the public and private sectors and nonprofits, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that, starting tomorrow, her administration will impose stricter measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
At a televised joint statement, the governor informed that the curfew remains the same, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00.m., but that some businesses and activities will be restricted or prohibited.
Movie theaters, casinos, gyms, bars, "chinchorros," and other businesses with large gatherings will not be allowed to operate during this time. Likewise, a dry law will be in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., wherein businesses will be banned from selling alcoholic beverages.
Beaches and natural spas (balnearios) may only be used for sports activities, such as surfing, paddle-boarding, and jogging. People who visit these bodies of water must also wear a mask and refrain from bringing portable fridges, known locally as neveritas.
The governor also stressed the importance of avoiding large gatherings, which is why she also declared that family activities may only be held with people who live in the same household; people who go to an establishment to pick up a product (e.g., carry-out) cannot wait in line outside, so they must wait in their vehicles; tours are prohibited; pools and common areas shall remain closed; recreational marine activities are prohibited, and establishments must operate at 50 percent capacity.
She warned that state and municipal authorities will work together to ensure that the provisions are followed through by residents. This executive is order is effective from Friday, July 17, to Friday, July 31.
Meanwhile, the island's opening to international tourism, which began on July 15, will be postponed until August 15. Vázquez also mentioned that flights from Texas and Florida, with the latter being a coronavirus epicenter, would be limited.
The nine health experts present remarked on the higher numbers of positive cases accumulated so far. At the time of this writing, the Department of Health has reported 3,119 confirmed cases, 7,455 probable cases, and 172 deaths as a result of the pandemic. A speaker noted that the island is currently generating up to 4,000 detection tests a day.
Prior to the government's announcement, some municipalities had already implemented more rigorous health protocols. San Juan, Rincón, and Cabo Rojo had already announced beach closures, limited tourism activity, and - in the case of the latter two - a stricter curfew of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for future updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.