With COVID-19 cases at a sustained rise, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that she will wait to meet with the mayors of the municipalities with the greatest number of cases before deciding how to proceed with the executive order, which expires on December 11.
Vázquez met yesterday with public officials from the health and economy sectors. However, after the meeting and recognizing that the numbers have grown, she said she would wait until today's meeting with the mayors. However, she didn't confirm which municipalities would be represented in the gathering.
When asked about her responsibility on contagion control, she reiterated: "it is not my responsibility."
"The responsibility lies on every citizen. It is a complex decision... In that sense, the executive order is in force and there are guidelines in that order that we all have the obligation to comply with and respect and we want to directly incorporate mayors because this is a joint decision," the governor said. "I can put all the restrictions, but the infections happen in family gatherings. If people are locked down, where are the meetings? In the houses. Everyone has to do an introspection."
Despite making those statements, which place the blame on house gatherings and family reunions, Vázquez swiftly warned that she may enforce stricter measures in the next executive order, such as further restricting operations in the private sector.
She assured that after the meeting with the mayors will seek help to comply with the executive order in force until December 11, which imposes limitations on the number of people that can be in each establishment and keeps businesses like bars and nightclubs closed.
"The entire medical sector will make a presentation on how they have responded this Thanksgiving weekend, what has come out, see what the reality is," the governor said. "There are businesses that are opening and are supposed to be closed. We want the collaboration of mayors with those businesses that pay patents. There is a duty of control and we need that help."
At the time of this writing, the Puerto Rico Department of Health has reported 51,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases, accumulated since March.
While Secretary Lorenzo González has reiterated that the island surpassed the 1,000-death mark, with his statements echoed in local media, his agency's own dashboard adds necessary context to his statements.
At first glance, bold, red font indicates that there have been 1,122 virus-related deaths, but a click on the arrow directly below that number clarifies that, of those, 897 have been confirmed while for the rest, COVID-19 was declared a "probable" cause of death. As with the confirmed cases, these have been accumulated since March. Even then, some citizens have come forward denouncing that their deceased relatives were signed off as having died from the virus when that allegedly was not the case, although the scope of these allegations remains uncertain.
Citizens may corroborate and analyze the Department's COVID-19 dashboard by clicking here.
- Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
